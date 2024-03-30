AJ Styles teases major change ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has hinted at a massive change ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Phenomenal One is currently involved in a heated rivalry with LA Knight. The two SmackDown superstars are scheduled to lock horns with each other at The Show of Shows.

During a recent appearance on Fanatics Live, the former WWE Champion stated he would surprise the fans at The Showcase of Immortals. The veteran performer pointed out that although his entrance music is great, it does not suit his current character. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is seemingly planning on using a different song at 'Mania:

"You will be surprised come WrestleMania when it comes to music. Not to let the cat out of the bag. It's big because my music is freaking awesome, but it doesn't suit the AJ Styles people are seeing at this moment," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

LA Knight opened up about his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL

AJ Styles attacked LA Knight after making a return from injury. The 46-year-old was upset over The Megastar taking his spot by teaming up with John Cena at WWE Fastlane after The Bloodline took down Styles in a backstage segment, forcing him out of action.

The two superstars have continued their rivalry since and will carry it forward to The Show of Shows. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, LA Knight was asked about his upcoming match with Styles. The former Million Dollar Champion responded by saying that he appreciates being in a match at 'Mania against such a huge name in professional wrestling:

"Man, there’s so many different ways I can answer that. One of those, and I guess in a certain way, appreciative. I guess in a certain way, also feeling vindicated and a certain way, feeling like it is long overdue... I mean, look, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it should be for a championship,' and should be this and should be that. Look, man, it is what it is, and you’re talking about a hell of a spot to be in, and I’m not crying about it so," said Knight.

Expand Tweet

The rivalry between AJ Styles and LA Knight has recently risen to a different level. It remains to be seen who will come out at the top after their much-anticipated match at WrestleMania XL.

Who do you think will win the match? AJ Styles or LA Knight? Sound off!

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE