AJ Styles' TNA return sparks questions about past fallout, WWE veteran asks, "Was there a bad taste in his mouth?" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about AJ Styles' return to TNA Wrestling. The star will make an appearance at the Slammiversary event this Sunday.

The Phenomenal One left the Nashville-based wrestling promotion back in 2014 after a very successful career. AJ Styles then featured as a major star in WWE after his debut in 2016, becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Russo detailed that AJ Styles got his start in TNA, and it would be a cool opportunity for him to return for a one-time appearance. He recalled working with the star during his early days in the business over two decades ago. The ex-WWE writer was unsure of how Styles left the company and his terms with the management in the promotion.

"Whether he's a company guy or not, I think it's a cool thing for AJ to do. I mean that's where he got started man, no question about it. I can't see AJ turning this down. I don't know why AJ wouldn't want to do it. I think it's pretty cool. I was there with him in 2002. You're talking 23 years ago, man? I think, but again, I don't know how negotiations broke down with him and TNA. I don't know who they broke down with. I don't know any of that stuff. So I think a lot of it would have to do with how he left. Was there a bad taste in his mouth? I don't know about any of that." [From 2:45 onwards]

TNA still hasn't clarified if AJ Styles will wrestle this weekend. With the recent WWE-TNA collaboration, it will be interesting to see if this is a one-time appearance or leads to a bigger storyline.

