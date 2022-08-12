"That took a couple of years off my career" - AJ Styles gives honest take about working with current WWE Superstar

AJ Styles recently revealed that his time in the tag team with WWE Superstar Omos took a toll on his body.

In late 2020 Styles introduced the imposing Omos to the WWE Universe as his on-screen bodyguard. Despite his impressive size, the Nigerian-born giant had very little experience in the ring.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Styles jokingly said that teaming with Omos took some years off his career.

"They presented it to me and I said, 'Let's go, let's do this. You know it was one of those things where you like all great I'm in a tag match so I don't have to take all the bumps and falls and whatnot. But that's just not when you're tagging with Omos. You're taking all of them so that took a couple of years off my career, I think but it was well worth it. This guy is just, if you've never saw him before he's unbelievable. When we would go out to eat, people would have no idea who he is. They just know what they saw like this giant and they needed to take a picture with him. You know, I'd just be standing in the corner whilst they're taking a picture with Omos." 12:04 to 12:42

AJ and Omos' time as a tag team reached great heights as they won the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Omos has a lot of love for AJ Styles

Considering the fact that the giant star was new to the business, WWE could not have paired him up with a more than experienced performer than the Phenomenal One.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Omos stated that AJ Styles has taught him many things both in and out of the ring.

"I can go on about how amazing and wonderful that man is. He has been such a blessing to me not only in the ring, but outside of the ring. He has become my big brother. I can talk to him about anything. We have long talks and even [with] us being separated now, I ask for his feedback on everything because I truly have reverence for him." H/T Sportskeeda

Since going their separate ways, Omos has competed in multiple singles matches at many huge WWE premium live events.

How has Omos fared since parting ways with AJ Styles? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

