''Triple H was supposed to call me. He didn't'' – Former WWE Champion on trying to join the company but not hearing back

A two-time WWE Champion revealed that Triple H didn't contact him when he tried to join the company. The man in question is AJ Styles, who finally made his WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble Match.

AJ Styles made a major name for himself, working for top promotions like NJPW, ROH, and IMPACT Wrestling. However, unlike other independent stars like Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe, Styles wasn't approached by WWE.

Speaking to BT Sport, The Phenomenal One said while trying to join WWE, he never heard back before 2016. He assumed the company had all the talent they needed at the time:

"They had Daniel Bryan at the time, so why would they need AJ Styles? And I was OK with that. When I was trying to talk to Triple H for the first time, he was supposed to call me after talking to Terry Taylor [who eventually opened the door for AJ Styles to join WWE]. I just told him, ‘Hey man, if there’s an opportunity then I’d like to have it.’ Then Triple H was supposed to call me. He didn’t. That’s OK. I just assumed they had all the talent they needed."

AJ Styles never worked under Triple H in NXT

AJ Styles made his WWE debut when NXT was at its peak. While most stars from other promotions had a stint in NXT before joining the main roster, Styles was an exception.

He made his debut directly on the main roster, going on to main-event WrestleMania, and winning the WWE Championship twice. He was also The Undertaker's final opponent. Styles is one of the few superstars from the 'outside' who has retained his position as one of the top stars in WWE.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE have signed AJ Styles before 2016? Yes No 24 votes so far