AJ Styles unexpectedly tags in Hall of Famer at WWE show to chase off 3 stars

AJ Styles did the unthinkable on a recent WWE show when he tagged in a Hall of Famer to chase off three top heels. Grayson Waller and a popular tag team taunted a UFC Hall of Famer at a live event and nearly paid the price.

WWE hosted a big live event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 29. During the night, AJ Styles and The O.C. teamed up to face Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly in a tag team match at the show. Following the contest, Waller was seen taunting UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin.

The Phenomenal One gave Griffin a chance to get back at the heels. He tagged in the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, who was sitting at ringside, allowing him to jump the barrier and go after the heels.

Grayson Waller, Kit Wilson, and Elton Prince ran away in time to avoid getting beaten down by Griffin. Fans then saw him high-five AJ Styles and Karl Anderson to end the video post on the company’s official Instagram page.

Forrest Griffin was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013. He is the current UFC Vice President of Athlete Development at the UFC Performance Institute. Fans could see some more interactions between UFC and WWE stars following the TKO Group Holdings merger.

AJ Styles has his eyes firmly set on Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution will present AJ Styles an opportunity to become Roman Reigns’ challenger for the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Phenomenal One will face Randy Orton and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match at the show.

The winner of the contest will get a chance to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans can expect The Bloodline to get involved in the match and cost at least one of the superstars.

The O.C. could also play a major role in the contest, leading to a rivalry with The Bloodline. That could help all the stars involved in the contest, as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been away from the spotlight.

AJ Styles will be the frontrunner to face Reigns at the Rumble. He has a good story, and his recent character change could help him put on a good match against Roman Reigns.

