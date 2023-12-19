LA Knight posts major spoiler for upcoming high stakes WWE match

LA Knight got WWE fans talking this evening after spoiling a major match to be announced soon by the company.

Friday's SmackDown was taped last week due to Christmas (Spoilers can be found here). Knight taped a segment with Randy Orton and AJ Styles, with all three wanting to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis interrupted to book a big Triple Threat for the New Year's Revolution episode on January 5, with the winner challenging Reigns at The Rumble.

The Megastar took to his Instagram Stories this evening and posted a fan-made graphic for the big Triple Threat planned for the first SmackDown of 2024. This caused a stir among fans as the match will not be officially announced until this week's SmackDown.

Screenshot of LA Knight's Instagram Stories post

It remains to be seen who is booked to win the Triple Threat on the New Year's Revolution SmackDown. The Knight vs. Styles feud began after AJ attacked LA following his return last week, while an Orton vs. Reigns title match has been rumored for Royal Rumble.

What happened with LA Knight's first WWE run?

The former Eli Drake is now the top superstar known as LA Knight and is enjoying the run of his career. However, this is not the first time he has been under contract to WWE.

WWE signed Knight in May 2013 to work for the NXT brand and train at the Performance Center. He was given the "Slate Randall" name in NXT and debuted with a dark match win over Yoshi Tatsu at the TV tapings on October 10, 2013. He worked 15 non-televised matches but only won three before being released on August 1, 2014.

Knight recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about what went wrong with his initial WWE run and what he was told on his way out.

"Without getting too deep into the details, me and the, at the time head coach, from about day one, did not get along. I was pretty much told from day one that ‘I expect to hate you.’ At which point I’m thinking, why the hell am I here? So about a good 12 months, it was just me poking the bear and him hating me, it went back and forth until finally, my a** was out a year later," he said.

Knight continued:

"I was told on my way out, ‘We think you’re very talented. We would like you to come back at some point, but there’s a stigma around you. There’s a perception issue, we need that perception not go away. So for that perception to go away, you need to go away,'" he said.

Knight worked for the NWA before that initial WWE run. Following his release from NXT, the 41-year-old returned to the Indies and succeeded with TNA from 2015 to 2019. Knight returned to the NWA from 2019-2021, and by this time, the former TNA World Champion had gained enough experience and built up enough buzz that the Stamford-based promotion welcomed him back.

