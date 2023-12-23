AJ Styles' unsettling character change leading to confusion among WWE fans, feels legendary wrestling personality (Exclusive)

The veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels the WWE Universe is unsure how to react to AJ Styles after his return to SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One returned to the blue brand last week after being put on the shelf by a vicious attack from the Bloodline. Styles aired his grievances this week and claimed he wanted a match against Roman Reigns before Randy Orton or LA Knight.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Apter felt that the fans were excited to see Styles back in WWE. However, this soon became confusing when AJ embraced his heel gimmick and went off on the likes of Randy Orton and LA Knight.

"The fans when they heard his music, the fans were very pro-AJ Styles, they couldn't wait to see him. Now he got in the ring, he became that ugly, angry character, and they didn't know how to react for a minute because they really wanted him to be the AJ Styles from a few months ago." [From 7:02 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

AJ had a match against Solo Sikoa this week, which he managed to win via disqualification. In the chaos that followed, Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight brawled in the ring, setting the stage for a huge triple threat match on the January 5 episode of SmackDown.

