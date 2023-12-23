Roman Reigns directly responsible for Bloodline member's defeat on SmackDown

Roman Reigns was directly responsible for his successor and fellow Bloodline member's defeat on SmackDown. The match ended in a controversial DQ.

This week, the main set-up was for the 2024 Royal Rumble and determining who will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Nick Aldis set up a Triple Threat match for New Year's Revolution, where AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton will compete for that spot.

However, the returning AJ Styles faced Solo Sikoa in the main event and was assaulted by Reigns, leading to Sikoa's DQ loss, his first defeat since losing to LA Knight a couple of months ago:

The finish to the show was absolute chaos as Randy Orton came out for the save, as did LA Knight.

However, tensions escalated between the trio after they drove The Bloodline out of the ring, and The Bloodline stood back and watched as the three men brawled to close the final proper episode of SmackDown in 2023.

We say the final "proper" episode specifically because next week is expected to feature two "Best of" shows for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, meaning we will be live again on Day 1 RAW.