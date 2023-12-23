Returning legend hands Solo Sikoa his first loss in two months on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa doesn't lose all that often. In fact, his first pinfall loss on the main roster only happened on the RAW before WrestleMania 39 to Cody Rhodes. LA Knight is another big name who defeated him, but this time, there was a controversial loss on SmackDown.

The main event of SmackDown this week was centered around Roman Reigns' future Royal Rumble opponent. Nick Aldis announced that LA Knight vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton would determine who faces The Tribal Chief at the Rumble. He also booked a main event match between Styles and Solo Sikoa, the man dubbed as "The Tribal Heir" by Roman Reigns himself.

The main event ended in a DQ loss for Solo Sikoa and a win for AJ Styles as Roman Reigns interfered to launch a big assault:

The main event was then hijacked by Randy Orton and LA Knight, who made The Bloodline retreat from the ring. However, even when the stable retreated, it wasn't over.

The three competitors, Styles, Knight, and Orton, brawled with each other in the final shot of SmackDown in 2023. That's only because next week's episode is expected to be a "Best of" show.

All around, it was a chaotic ending to SmackDown.

