Former world champion's unfortunate 15-week streak comes to a controversial end on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles returned to the ring this week on WWE SmackDown and showed Solo SIkoa why he is a veteran in the ring. He was on the way to a victory following a Phenomenal Forearm before Roman Reigns attacked from behind.

Styles could still pick up the win via DQ, which ended his string of losses dating back to September when he took on Jimmy Uso.

Not only did Reigns cost Styles, but he also cost Solo Sikoa, who has gone several months without a loss on WWE TV.

Styles had an interesting night as he also reunited with The O.C., who have had their own issues in recent months, but he made it clear that they were not going to be able to fall back into their usual ways.

AJ has returned with a new attitude and could now be seen as a legitimate contender to face Roman Reigns at The Royal Rumble, but at New Year's Revolution, he will have Randy Orton and LA Knight in his way.

