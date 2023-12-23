Nick Aldis makes blockbuster WWE announcement on SmackDown

Nick Aldis just made a massive announcement on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly on the run of his life. He has been champion for three years now, and is looking stronger than ever. However, he also has a lot of challengers gunning for him and the titles he holds.

The Bloodline took out Randy Orton over a year ago which put him on the shelf for 18 months. Ever since his return to the ring at Survivor Series: WarGames, he has made his intentions clear that he wants to face Roman Reigns. But, he is not alone.

AJ Styles was also a victim of The Bloodline several weeks ago when he was about to team up with John Cena. This allowed LA Knight to take his place in the match. Last week, Orton and Knight were outnumbered by The Bloodline in the ring when Styles made his return and helped them. However, he laid out Knight soon after the brawl.

Tonight on SmackDown, all three men were arguing in the ring regarding who should face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Nick Aldis came out and announced a triple threat match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in two weeks at WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution where the winner will face Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

It remains to be seen who will be next in line to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

