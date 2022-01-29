AJ Styles wants to face 11-time Champion in WWE (Exclusive)

AJ Styles recently shared his intentions for a potential match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

When Edge returned after a lengthy hiatus two years ago, he delivered multiple Spears inside the ring. Styles was one of his victims, and unfortunately, The Phenomenal One sustained a real-life injury during the spot.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AJ Styles was told that fans are keen to see him compete against Edge. The former world champion was quick to say that he too would like to work with Edge and is excited to find out what would happen if the two megastars were booked for a match.

"Well, they are not the only ones. I would love to be in the ring with Edge. What would happen, I don't know. We will find out when we get to it," said AJ Styles. [O:51 -- 1:23]

The Rated-R superstar returned to WWE after a nine-year break he was forced to take due to injuries. He was a surprise entrant in the 2020 edition of the Royal Rumble and won the 30-man battle royale the following year.

Edge is set to compete in a mixed tag team match alongside his wife, Beth Phoenix, at the Royal Rumble. AJ Styles, on the other hand, is due to compete in the 30-man match at the Premium Live Event.

Why are Edge and Beth Phoenix facing The Miz and Maryse at WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

The feud between Edge and Miz started on RAW when the latter took offense on the fact that the Hall of Famer's return was publicized more than his own. Over the course of the next few weeks, we saw Miz and Maryse team up to get the better of the Rated-R superstar, which eventually led to their singles match at WWE Day 1.

Once again, Miz tried to use his wife to turn the tables in his favor, but this time his plans were shattered by the returning Beth Phoenix. The A-Lister lost the match but extended his feud with Edge on WWE RAW, only this time both their partners were also involved.

The two couples engaged in several interesting encounters on the red brand over the next few weeks that led to the match being booked at Royal Rumble. Edge and Phoenix now plan to shut down The It Couple for good this weekend.

