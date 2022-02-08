"Competition is good for everyone" - AJ Styles wants talent outside of WWE to succeed 

WWE Superstar AJ Styles would love to see talent outside of WWE - even those working for rival promotions - succeed.

Before his arrival in WWE in 2016, Styles had wrestled with several companies such as TNA and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During that time, AJ built many strong bonds with fellow wrestlers, who have since gone on to have careers outside of WWE.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the out-of-character podcast, the two-time WWE Champion said:

“The truth is, my best friends work in, you know, AEW or Impact Wrestling. I genuinely love the guys. So we want to see them succeed. We want [them] to do well. We both know that competition is good for everyone. So we want to see everyone succeed," AJ Styles said. [H/T SEScoops]

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg I found some good brothers hanging around Atlanta. I found some good brothers hanging around Atlanta. https://t.co/15T1eulVxh

AJ Styles has been on the professional wrestling circuit for over two decades now and therefore seems to respect all wrestlers, irrespective of where they perform.

AJ Styles wants Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson to return to WWE

As of late, WWE has seemed more open in bringing in external talent into the fray such as Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

Styles expressed his desire for WWE to keep their forbidden door open longer so he can welcome back his old teammates, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, back in the WWE.

“Gallows and Anderson. [I want them back] Because you know they’re my boys. I enjoy being around them. It’d be fun. No matter where you work, we still are all friends and people want us to hate each other so much it’s crazy. There’s so many other guys and girls that we’d love to see back in WWE just for a moment,” AJ Styles said. [H/T SEScoops]

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823

@WrestleFeatures The best Styles, Gallows and Anderson have EVER looked in WWE. #WWENXT knows how to present their talent as stars. The best Styles, Gallows and Anderson have EVER looked in WWE. #WWENXT knows how to present their talent as stars.@WrestleFeatures https://t.co/EG7jdCqZqe

During his time with Gallows and Anderson, Styles' career propelled him to new heights as he won multiple world championships.

