Mickie James lays out how the 2022 Royal Rumble deal came together with WWE and IMPACT Wrestling

Mickie James has provided some details regarding her scheduled appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. She explained how WWE and IMPACT Wrestling came together to make it happen.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Mickie James went into detail about how she was approached about the idea of competing in the Rumble and why which she accepted.

"It was a few weeks ago and Scott (D'Amore) had called me first, (...) just to kind of see (...) if I was interested, (...) I think immediately, I was excited because historically this has never happened before (...) for WWE to do this or to have anyone participate in the Rumble, especially to acknowledge the [IMPACT] championship. (...) it just shows a different, I don't know, amount of respect. (...) I feel really great about it," said James.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



For the MMA fans, and yes I know it’s not apples to apples, it would be akin to, say, Mousasi, fighting @ UFC 273 while w/ Bellator. Fascinating to talk to @MickieJames about how this Royal Rumble deal came about while under contract w/ @IMPACTWRESTLING For the MMA fans, and yes I know it’s not apples to apples, it would be akin to, say, Mousasi, fighting @ UFC 273 while w/ Bellator. youtu.be/D3vCRnVHsZE Fascinating to talk to @MickieJames about how this Royal Rumble deal came about while under contract w/ @IMPACTWRESTLING. For the MMA fans, and yes I know it’s not apples to apples, it would be akin to, say, Mousasi, fighting @ UFC 273 while w/ Bellator. youtu.be/D3vCRnVHsZE https://t.co/gid9eRuVX8

The current Knockouts Champion will make her WWE in-ring return as an entrant in the Women's Rumble match following her release last year. If she wins the highly competitive bout, she's guaranteed a shot for the women's title of her choosing at WrestleMania 38.

Mickie James says WWE was the one that reached out to IMPACT Wrestling regarding her Royal Rumble appearance

An IMPACT Wrestling champion competing in a Royal Rumble match in WWE has never happened before.

Mickie James stated that WWE's head of talent relations John Laurinaitis reached out to IMPACT's Scott D'Amore to discuss her Rumble appearance.

"Johnny reached out to Scott (...) just talk to him, (...) professionally, because it is companies,'' said James "This has never really been done before) (...) IMPACT worked together with WWE in the past (...) for when [Ric] Flair went in the Hall of Fame and Christian Cage (...) so it wasn't unforeseen that it could possibly happen. (...) Scott first reached out to me to see what my interest was (...) we were all able to make this happen somehow''

The wrestling legend added that her appearance was originally supposed to be a surprise. WWE decided to announce it in advance for marketing purposes. The former WWE Superstar also said the response from the announcement has blown her mind, and she thinks it's incredible.

