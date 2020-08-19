WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles was recently streaming on Twitch again. As always, AJ responded to questions and comments from viewers. During his latest stream, Styles opened up about which WWE legend he wishes he had a chance to face in the ring. The WWE legend Styles named was the late Eddie Guerrero:

Eddie Guerrero - I think it would be fun to wrestle him. I think that would have been fun to see how these guys do it, and see if it's the same. And I feel like, at this point in my career, it would probably be pretty close to the same kinds of things they were thinking. The great thing about those guys is that they were able to work really good guys a lot. You're talking about Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit? They were already wrestling in Japan before they ever made it to WCW and went to the WWE. So, they had access to top talent right from the get go. H/T: Wrestlinng Inc

Eddie Guerero is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. He has inspired a host of Superstars who are currently on the WWE roster including Sasha Banks.

Vince McMahon's initial reaction to AJ Styles' WWE debut

AJ Styles made his long-awaited WWE debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016, coming out to a massive pop. Despite the positive reaction Styles got from the WWE Universe, one person who wasn't convinced was Vince McMahon.

Vince called the reaction a fluke, as revealed by Styles in an interview. Here's what Styles had to say:

The reaction that I got at the Royal Rumble 2016 was awesome, it was amazing, but Vince didn’t really believe that – [he thought] that it was a fluke, basically.” said AJ, “That’s what he thought it was. I wasn’t even going to be on RAW the next day, but they convinced him otherwise.

AJ Styles will put the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line this Friday Night on SmackDown against Jeff Hardy.