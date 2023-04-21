"AJ tarnished my record" - Former WWE employee blames AJ Styles for spoiling his undefeated streak (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about his wrestling career and how AJ Styles tarnished his undefeated streak.

After a run in WWE as the head writer, Russo moved to WCW in 1999. The writer also booked himself on the card several times during his stint. This included being in matches against the likes of Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Booker T, Scott Steiner, and Jeff Jarrett. He even became the WCW World Heavyweight Champion at one point in his career. Russo has an in-record of seven wins, two draws, and one loss.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that AJ Styles spoiled his undefeated streak. Russo recalled how his only loss came in TNA back in 2003 when Dusty and Jarrett defeated him and Styles in a tag team match. The 62-year-old pointed out that he had been in the ring with Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Booker T, and Dusty Rhodes and emerged undefeated.

"That was on AJ bro. That was on AJ, screw that. AJ tarnished my record, bro. AJ man, I knew it. Come on bro, Booker T, Dusty, Ric Flair. Come on man. Unbelievable." [11:34 - 11:57]

AJ Styles has been out of action since last year

Ever since making his way to WWE back in 2016, AJ Styles has emerged as one of the top stars in the company, winning major championships and becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

In fact, Styles is seen backstage as a workhorse and one of the most reliable performers on the roster. However, The Phenomenal One has been out of commission since December 2022 after he suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

Styles was in a mixed team match with Mia Yim against The Judgment Day when he injured his ankle. The next day, he announced that he had broken his ankle and would need some time off to rest and recover.

