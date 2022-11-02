Aja Smith heading to Saudi Arabia to make history for WWE

WWE referee Aja Smith is heading to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Crown Jewel premium live event this Saturday.

Over the last few years, WWE has created change in Saudi Arabia by having the women on their roster compete in a variety of matches in these overseas events. This is something that was initially banned at the beginning of the company's relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Jessika Carr has worked as a referee at the last two Saudi Arabia events. But Aja Smith will be joining the crew for Crown Jewel this weekend, she will make history as the first African American female referee to participate in a Saudi Arabia event.

As of this writing, there are two women's matches currently scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday afternoon.

Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 @RefAjaWWE See you soon, Riyadh. Let’s get it!! 🏾 11+ hour flight. Lucky for me, I hold a great skill where I’m able to fall asleep literally anywhere, sometimes mid sentence.See you soon, Riyadh. Let’s get it!! 11+ hour flight. Lucky for me, I hold a great skill where I’m able to fall asleep literally anywhere, sometimes mid sentence.😎 See you soon, Riyadh. Let’s get it!!✈️🙏🏾🇸🇦

Will Aja Smith referee the Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel?

Both the RAW Women's Championship and the WWE Women's World Tag Team Titles will be defended this Saturday afternoon at Crown Jewel.

The leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, will get another shot at defeating Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match.

This afternoon it was announced that we will see a rematch from the main event of WWE RAW where Asuka and Alexa Bliss will defend their newly won WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the former champions, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

It's not currently known if Aja Smith is scheduled to referee one of these matches, but if that pairing ends up happening it would certainly make sense for her to be involved.

Here is the current card for WWE Crown Jewel 2022:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul Last Woman Standing Match for RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes

The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes WWE Women's World Tag Team Titles: Alexa Bliss and Asuka (c) vs. Damage CTRL

Alexa Bliss and Asuka (c) vs. Damage CTRL Six-Man Tag Match: The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman vs. Omos w/ MVP

What do you make of Aja Smith participating in WWE Crown Jewel this weekend? Do you think this is another great step in the relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia?

