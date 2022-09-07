WWE makes a major announcement for 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE recently made a huge announcement regarding the venue of the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Next year will mark the 35th year of the premium live event. The show started in 1988, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan was the inaugural Royal Rumble match winner.

Since then, several WWE legends and Hall of Famers have won the iconic event and gone on to the main event WrestleMania.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and WWE announced that the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, will play host to the Royal Rumble once again next year. The premium live event will air on January 28, 2023.

This will be the fourth time San Antonio will host the prestigious event that marks the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania. In fact, the Alamodome hosted the event twice, back in 1997 and 2017. The news was broken by the San Antonio Express-News.

What are some interesting WWE Royal Rumble stats?

TRoyal Rumble is one of WWE's most anticipated premium live events of the year. One of the original Big Four events.

The show also marks the official beginning of the Road to WrestleMania as the action begins to heat up on both brands.

Over the years, the Royal Rumble match has seen several winners, but Stone Cold Steve Austin is the only man in history to win the match three times. Others like Randy Orton, Triple H, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Batista, and Shawn Michaels have won it twice.

Hall of Famer Kane holds the record for maximum overall eliminations at 46, while Lesnar has the accolade for most eliminations in a single Rumble match during the 2020 edition of the show, The Beast Incarnate eliminated 13 competitors.

Rey Mysterio has the record for the longest time in a Rumble match, while Santino Marella has the record for the shortest time in the match.

In 2018 WWE announced the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match, and Asuka was the inaugural winner. Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made a surprise return to win the Women's Royal Rumble bout, while Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble.

