Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn reveal their tag team inspirations and the challenges of teaming up as singles stars (Exclusive)

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have been making waves in NXT. The two have been aligned ever since the end of January 2023 - a little after Isla Dawn defeated Alba Fyre at NXT Deadline. Ahead of their big challenge, the tag team spoke about the inspirations and challenges they face by being singles stars.

The duo made an instant impact and were booked to face Fallon Henley and Kiana James for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver. Momentum is certainly on their side.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Alba Fyre was asked about some of her tag team inspirations:

"I mean, there have been loads we can name. A bunch - some of the ones we've been watching lately - Jumping Bomb Angels. Not only watching but can you imagine if we actually wrestled them? There are so many tag teams from around the world that would be great to get in with, but with inspirations, we've not just gone with tag teams, but a lot of movies, and definitely one we've individually watched and just trying to cram that together, yeah." (00:31-1:02)

Isla Dawn continued and credited two of the Schism members for helping them out:

"NXT is full of amazing tag teams male and female, like in NXT UK. We grew up alongside Rip [Fowler] and Jagger [Reid] of Schism. They're good sounding boards for ideas. Because we're singles wrestlers so we have an idea of how to make it as singles stars, but just as us two, as a team. So having people be like 'Yeah that's a good idea' - that really helps." (1:03-1:30)

Isla Dawn expressed the challenges of being in a tag team alongside Alba Fyre

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are primarily singles stars and this is the first time that either of them has been involved in a serious tag team rather than a temporary one.

It hasn't been easy, and Isla Dawn explained why:

"Going from singles wrestling, it's a completely different mentality and mindset because you get another person - everything you're doing, you're thinking of how you can use the other person to your advantage. So you're totally learning a new skill set as you're going." (1:41-1:58)

