Alba Fyre suffers a major loss to 28-year-old star after WWE referee gets poisoned in a bizarre finish

At NXT Deadline, Alba Fyre suffered another major loss. This time around, she was beaten by Isla Dawn.

The two women went back and forth in a physical match, with Fyre hitting multiple Gory Bombs. However, she was unable to put her opponent away.

Despite the incredible match between the two, it was the finish of the contest that got everybody talking.

During the closing stages, Dawn seemingly poisoned the referee as black liquid came out of his mouth. The distraction was enough for Dawn to throw Fyre into an exposed turnbuckle to secure the three-count and win.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre's rivalry began a few weeks ago when the former interfered in Fyre's NXT Women's Championship rematch with Mandy Rose. Her distraction was enough for Rose to win the Last Woman Standing Match and retain her title again.

Fyre was previously unsuccessful in capturing the title at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. With her recent loss at NXT Deadline, the 30-year-old star has suffered three losses within a very short period.

Meanwhile, Dawn could move on to another feud, unless WWE plans to do a potential rematch between the Scottish stars.

