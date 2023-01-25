Alba Fyre unable to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship despite unlikely help from top female star

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Last week, Alba showed her vicious side against Sol Ruca. She came up short in the match and seemed upset. Following the match, she challenged Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to a match for their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

When reminded that she lacked a tag team partner, Fyre said she was good enough to win the titles on her own, and the match was set for tonight.

However, just as the match was about to begin, Sol Ruca's music hit, and she came out to tag with Alba Fyre. The match turned out well as both teams put on a spectacular showing.

Kayden and Katana didn't miss a single beat and proved why they have held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles for over 180 days. However, Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca struggled to work together, as Fyre didn't want to tag Sol Ruca.

When Ruca got a chance to step in the ring, she showed why she was touted as the future of the women's division. Her athleticism stood out throughout the match. Sadly, this new pairing wasn't enough, as Kayden and Katana retained their titles.

Following the match, it looked like Fyre may have aligned herself with Isla Dawn as they left together. We will have to wait and see if they form an alliance.

