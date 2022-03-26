"I’ve always respected you and your legacy" - Alberto Del Rio comments on Triple H's retirement

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio has opened up about Triple H's in-ring retirement, stating that he'll always respect The Game despite their past differences.

Triple H announced in a recent interview that he'll be stepping away from the ring for good, ending his three-decade run in WWE. He's one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the company, and he was a pivotal figure in the Ruthless Agrression Era.

In a video for Lucha Libre Online, Del Rio sent a heartfelt message to The Cerebral Assassin, admitting that he left a great legacy for people in the wrestling industry:

“In the past, our differences didn’t allow us to have the best relationship. However, only with wisdom can we recognize when we commit a mistake and understand that we can amend those errors. I’ve always respected you and your legacy. Yes, the great legacy that you left behind for us wrestlers, fans, and the industry. The industry that you've given so much to. You’ve been involved (in the wrestling industry) 100% to pass the torch and make sure that the whole business can function for many years to come," said Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio says he's saddened by Triple H's retirement

Many wrestlers, fans and outside personalities reacted to the announcement of Triple H's retirement from in-ring action, thanking him for his incredible contribution to the business.

Former four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio stated that it's sad to see The Game hanging up his boots, but he understands that he's doing what's best for himself and his family.

"Triple H, I’m really happy to know that you’re safe at home with your family and loved ones. Happy to know that life and God allowed you to be beside your daughters and do what we love most in life, beings parents. It makes me sad to know that you’re going to hang up your wrestling boots. However, we understand that this is best for you, your family, and your health. I just want to take a minute to say… God Bless you. Hope that we can cross paths again."

Triple H is responsible for the success of many stars in WWE right now, as he paved the way for them with NXT. His last televised match was at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019 where he was defeated by Randy Orton.

