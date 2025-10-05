Alberto Del Rio makes bold claims about Vince McMahon

Former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio made some bold claims about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The Mexican star was among the most dominant heels in the business under Mr. McMahon back in the day.

The 48-year-old recently spoke to Eduardo Bates in a Spanish interview. Del Rio opened up about his time in AAA Wrestling post his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. He also shared his take on fans hating on Mexican pro wrestler El Hijo del Vikingo, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio winning the AAA Mega Championship, and more.

During the conversation, Alberto Del Rio made bold claims about Vince McMahon. He noted that the global juggernaut's golden period existed because of the 80-year-old. The two-time WWE Champion said that Mr. McMahon was the mastermind behind the industry and credited the latter for everything we have in the business.

"Vince created all the characters—the entire golden era of WWE exists because of him. What most people don't know—because they really don't know him—is that he's the mastermind behind the industry. Everything we have in wrestling today exists thanks to him," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Alberto Del Rio reveals Vince McMahon saw him as one of his favorites in WWE

Later, during the same conversation Eduardo Bates, Alberto Del Rio claimed that he had always been one of Vince McMahon's favorites.

The Mexican star stated that the reason behind it was his dedication, professionalism, and effectiveness. Del Rio added that he could work the crowd very well.

"I was always one of his favorites because of my dedication, professionalism, and effectiveness—because Alberto Del Rio can do whatever he wants with the crowd. He makes them believe, makes them feel that what’s happening in the ring is real, exactly as he intends it to be," said Del Rio. [H/T: Ringside News]

Del Rio was an integral part of AAA Wrestling before WWE's takeover of the Mexican promotion. Although he has competed in Lucha Libre events, the former AAA Mega Champion hasn't been featured in any of the crossover storylines. It will be interesting to see if the veteran appears in WWE or Worlds Collide events, similar to some AAA stars in the future.

