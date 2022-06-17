"I am in love. I am happy" - Alberto Del Rio says there's only one thing missing in his life (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio has turned his life around for good. There is a new woman in his life, and he has finally overcome all the challenges that life threw his way. And yet, there is a key ingredient missing — a possible return to a major wrestling company as an active performer.

He opened up to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent exclusive interview. According to the former WWE Superstar, it has been difficult dealing with his legal troubles and the loss of Angela Velkei, the mother of his children. But he is finally in a good place.

Del Rio said the following words about the hurdles he's experienced:

"Life has brought to me many challenges and I have overcome all of those challenges. I have defeated depression. I have defeated the family of one person lying about everything and I proved them wrong. And I overcame that situation. I overcame an unstable, horrible human being going after me and lying about something horrible and I've overcome that situation by showing everybody the truth." (9:30-10:10)

Alberto Del Rio then focused on all the good in his life currently, including his new lady love. His life is perfect except for that one missing ingredient — a major company inviting him back for another major pro-wrestling run:

"I'm in love. I'm happy. I have a beautiful girlfriend who brings happiness and joy to my life. Life goes perfect." Del Rio continued, "I just need one more thing. The cherry on top of the cake. A major company saying okay, we're going to bring him back because he didn't do anything wrong. He deserves to be here. He got screwed by someone. So, let's give this guy another chance. So we'll see." (10:40-11:11)

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Es con dolor en mi corazón y con el alma desgarrada que oficialmente confirmo el inesperado y lamentable fallecimiento de Ángela Velkei, madre de mis tres hijos. Ángela fue un ser humano excepcional y una madre ejemplar para mis tres hijos. Agradezco a todos y todas las personas Es con dolor en mi corazón y con el alma desgarrada que oficialmente confirmo el inesperado y lamentable fallecimiento de Ángela Velkei, madre de mis tres hijos. Ángela fue un ser humano excepcional y una madre ejemplar para mis tres hijos. Agradezco a todos y todas las personas https://t.co/o7FqB5Oqzp

Could Alberto Del Rio return to WWE?

Now that the charges against him have been dropped and the UFC has embraced him into their roster, it's not impossible. That said, times are strange, especially without Vince McMahon at the helm and the vast number of recent roster cuts.

What is a certainty is that if Alberto Del Rio does indeed return, he will be able to compete at the very highest level. Even at the age of 45, he looks absolutely ripped and regularly works indie dates.

