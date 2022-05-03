Alberto Del Rio shares heartbreaking personal update

Alberto Del Rio's ex-wife and the mother of his three children, Angela Velkei, has sadly passed away.

Alberto Del Rio (now known as Alberto El Patron) is a four-time WWE world champion. He and Angela got married in 2012. The latter then filed for divorce in 2016 as the couple eventually separated.

The former WWE Champion took to social media today to share a lengthy and heartfelt message to his fans regarding Velkei's passing. Del Rio thanked everyone for their support over the past month as he fondly remembers her in a very personal way.

Due to the nature of this statement, it is being presented in its entirety.

"It is with pain in my heart and with a torn soul that I officially confirm the unexpected and unfortunate death of Angela Velkei, mother of my three children. Angela was an exceptional human being and an exemplary mother to my three children. I thank each and everyone who went to donate blood and platelets, to the media that spread the word so that more people could go to help us and the whole family that is present for my children in this very difficult moment in their short lives. Angela passed away this past Saturday 30 April 2022 and fought with all his might until his last second in this world. Today she rests with God and is watching over Sofia, Stephanie, and Joseph from heaven. Angela, you were my wife for many years, the mother of my children, my best friend, advisor and you were there for me. In many moments where the world turned its back on me with words of encouragement and a sincere hug. Thank you so much, Angela. We miss you like you have no idea. But I swear to you that our children will grow up to be good men and women like you always asked me to. Dad will be here for them. Rest in peace. In this world, you were always my angel and so I always let you know. Now you truly become an angel watching over us from heaven. You will always be my angel. Our angel. We love you, Angela. Thanks for being you," Alberto Del Rio said in a series of tweets.

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Es con dolor en mi corazón y con el alma desgarrada que oficialmente confirmo el inesperado y lamentable fallecimiento de Ángela Velkei, madre de mis tres hijos. Ángela fue un ser humano excepcional y una madre ejemplar para mis tres hijos. Agradezco a todos y todas las personas Es con dolor en mi corazón y con el alma desgarrada que oficialmente confirmo el inesperado y lamentable fallecimiento de Ángela Velkei, madre de mis tres hijos. Ángela fue un ser humano excepcional y una madre ejemplar para mis tres hijos. Agradezco a todos y todas las personas https://t.co/o7FqB5Oqzp

Alberto Del Rio had recently asked fans for help save Angela's life

In late April, the former WWE Champion took to social media to ask fans for multiple blood and platelet donors in the San Jose area to help save Angela Velkei's life.

According to Alberto Del Rio's statement today, Velkei sadly passed two days later.

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico La madre de mis hijos está muy delicada de salud. Por favor, si están en CDMX, ayúdennos a ayudar a Ángela. Necesitamos con URGENCIA múltiples donantes de sangre y donantes de plaquetas que puedan ir al Hospital San Jose Satellite S.A. of C.V en CDMX.



Contacto: +1-210-849-5640 La madre de mis hijos está muy delicada de salud. Por favor, si están en CDMX, ayúdennos a ayudar a Ángela. Necesitamos con URGENCIA múltiples donantes de sangre y donantes de plaquetas que puedan ir al Hospital San Jose Satellite S.A. of C.V en CDMX.Contacto: +1-210-849-5640 https://t.co/4o4eFopFAZ

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we send our condolences to Alberto Del Rio and Angela Velkei's family during this incredibly sad and trying time.

