"He looks like money" - Former WWE Superstar shares his thoughts on Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has high praise for Bobby Lashley.

Del Rio and Lashley had a memorable feud in IMPACT Wrestling in 2017 when the former joined the promotion that year. Del Rio was later let go by the company the next year while Lashley went on to rejoin WWE.

Alberto Del Rio recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he believed WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley could be a main event player for the company in the future, Del Rio agreed that he could be.

"Yes, of course, Bobby is a fantastic performer, and the way he looks, he looks like money," Alberto Del Rio said. "He's also already a really nice person. We had the opportunity to work in the ring many times to do that storyline with IMPACT Wrestling, which was one of my favorite stories in my career."

He added:

"With me becoming at the end the IMPACT Wrestling Champion and the Global Force Champion with my dad in the ring, my little brother in the ring, down on my knees presenting the title to my father. It was one of the most precious moments in my career. So yes, definitely Bobby has everything to become one of the biggest stars or the biggest star." [Timestamp: 9:54 - 11:10]

Bobby Lashley will face Theory for the United States Championship at Money in the Bank

In recent weeks on Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley has found himself in a rivalry with WWE United States Champion Theory.

While Theory has attempted to put obstacles in Lashley's way to prevent him from challenging for the title, The All Mighty was able to win a gauntlet match Monday night in order to earn himself a shot at Theory's title at Money in the Bank.

With several WWE main event players either injured or working part-time schedules, there has never been a better time to propel Lashley into the main event picture of the company. Will WWE pull the trigger? We'll find out soon enough.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Bobby Lashley be a WWE main eventer? Yes No 3 votes so far