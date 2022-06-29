"I know that's gonna happen one day"- Alberto Del Rio has his sights set on current WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has expressed that he would love to share a ring with Rey Mysterio again.

Del Rio kickstarted his WWE career with a feud against The Master of the 619 in 2010. The duo have also locked horns multiple times outside the promotion and are very close friends in real life.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Alberto Del Rio stated his desire to face off against Rey one more time. The former World Champion added that it's only a matter of time before the two eventually meet again inside the squared circle:

"I would love to wrestle my dear friend Rey Mysterio. You know, we always gave them classic matches and it was always just magic out there. I know that's gonna happen one day, it's just a matter of time,"- said Del Rio (from 3:46 to 4:02)

Check out the complete interview below:

Alberto Del Rio credited Rey Mysterio for helping him at the beginning of his WWE career

Del Rio gained momentum at the start of his WWE career with a victory over Rey Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown. The duo were involved in a months-long feud which culminated in a a two-out-of-three-falls match between the pair on the blue brand.

The feud not only established Alberto as one of the top heels in the company, but it also showcased his ability to put on thrilling matches.

Del Rio also thanked The Master of 619 for helping him settle down in the company. Here's what El Patron had to say to Pro Wrestling Defined’s Jonathan O’Dwyer:

“Thank God I had an amazing friend and an amazing performer, one of my favorite opponents in the ring with me,” Del Rio said. “I’m always going to be saying this: thank you, Rey, thank you, because you helped me. You helped me through the whole process, you helped me create Alberto Del Rio, and if it wasn’t for Rey Mysterio I don’t think Alberto Del Rio would be here today.”

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Anuncié mi contratación con WWE en junio del 2009. No fue hasta agosto del 2010 que hice mi debut televisado en SmackDown en una promo con el buen @reymysterio , en un segmento excelente entre dos paisanos. La WWE presentó en persona a Alberto Del Río. El resto es historia. Anuncié mi contratación con WWE en junio del 2009. No fue hasta agosto del 2010 que hice mi debut televisado en SmackDown en una promo con el buen @reymysterio , en un segmento excelente entre dos paisanos. La WWE presentó en persona a Alberto Del Río. El resto es historia. 🇲🇽 https://t.co/MuGtd6VGLw

Alberto Del Rio's first stint with the promotion was a memorable one. The Mexican cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the WWE title and also defeated Big Show in a Last Man Standing match to win his first World Heavyweight Championship. Despite all the success, he was eventually released in 2016.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Alberto Del Rio back in WWE? Yes No 2 votes so far