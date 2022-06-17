"I hope I get justice" – Alberto Del Rio suing popular promotion for not paying him (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio isn't happy about a certain promotion. It's a promotion he had to fill various roles in, and one would argue he put on the map. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the multi-time WWE World Champion revealed he's suing his former employer.

Alberto Del Rio is a highly accomplished wrestler and has been involved in MMA. He had 14 MMA bouts between 2001 and 2010, amassing a 9-5 record. In 2019, he had a one-off against legend Tito Ortiz, which he lost.

That fight happened in Combates Americas, now known as Combates Global. He was the President of the promotion between 2016 to 2017 and had multiple roles to fill. Speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio detailed how Combates Americas didn't pay him a certain amount for his fight against Tito Ortiz three years ago, resulting in a lawsuit:

"I was a broadcaster for an MMA company for many years. The name of the company was Combate Americas. I used to do a lot of things for that company. I was a President, ambassador, and also broadcaster. I'm not working with that company anymore. I'm actually suing them because they haven't paid me the money, some of the money. The rest of the money that they owe me from my last fight against Tito Ortiz, so I have a lawsuit against them. As I always say, I trust the great law system that we have up here in the United States. I believe that people get justice and I hope I get justice when it comes to that situation and get the money that I worked and earned." (from 1:30 to 2:40)

Will Alberto Del Rio get his justice against Combates Americas?

It's difficult for Alberto Del Rio to battle Combates Americas/Global on the legal stage. However, he has faith in the justice system of the United States of America and is confident he'll come out victorious against his former employer.

Me gustaría darle la bienvenida a Tito Ortiz a nuestra empresa Stockton's event was incredible. @CombateAmericas is growing and growing. I’d like to take this moment to welcome @TitoOrtiz to our family.Nuestro evento en California fue espectacular, combate sigue creciendo.Me gustaría darle la bienvenida a Tito Ortiz a nuestra empresa Stockton's event was incredible. @CombateAmericas is growing and growing. I’d like to take this moment to welcome @TitoOrtiz to our family. Nuestro evento en California fue espectacular, combate sigue creciendo. Me gustaría darle la bienvenida a Tito Ortiz a nuestra empresa https://t.co/B0OCRR9WZR

The lawsuit (via WrestlingInc) states breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and conversion for not turning over the social media accounts. Albero Del Rio alleged that he has yet to receive a $250,000 payment agreed for the fight.

He also stated that he had been ignored by the promotion when sending invoices.

