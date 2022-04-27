Alberto El Patron (f.k.a. Alberto Del Rio) reportedly pulled from upcoming AAA Triplemania event

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (now known as Alberto El Patron) has been pulled from the upcoming AAA TripleMania event, new reports claim.

Del Rio departed from WWE in 2016 before going on to have a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling. However, he has mostly been wrestling on the independent circuit. He was a four-time world champion during his time with WWE.

New reports from FanByte seem to claim that El Patron has been taken off the show. The report states that the former WWE Champion was pulled from the event and that his replacement would be someone from the American independent wrestling scene. There is currently no name confirmed by the promotion.

"The same AAA source reached out to Fanbyte to say that Alberto El Patrón has been “pulled from the match” in which he was scheduled to perform at Triplemanía. El Patrón’s replacement is currently set to be a wrestler from the American independent scene," the report stated.

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Esto de sudar los tacos que me comí no es lo mío. Me ofrecen 10 tacos de almuerzo y tengo que sudarlos en el gimnasio para conservar los abdominales. Un vil truco de la naturaleza. ¡A darle! Que tengan excelente semana familia. Esto de sudar los tacos que me comí no es lo mío. Me ofrecen 10 tacos de almuerzo y tengo que sudarlos en el gimnasio para conservar los abdominales. Un vil truco de la naturaleza. ¡A darle! Que tengan excelente semana familia. https://t.co/cAAVeD4yoF

It was also noted that booker Konan had brought the former WWE Champion in because he felt the card could use some extra name value. El Patron was scheduled to team up with Laredo Kid at AAA's annual TripleMania event in a three-way tag team match.

Who else will be appearing at AAA TripleMania?

The card for the upcoming AAA event seems to be stacked with some huge names set to compete.

Stars like former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, Taya Valkyrie, Ultimo Dragon, and Sammy Guevara are all set to appear on the show. Other wrestlers include Andrade El Idolo, Tay Conti, and Dragon Lee.

Canal Space @canalspace



este sábado 30 de abril a las 9:15PM Faltan solo ¡4DÍAS! Para vivir el ADN mexicano en Space. #TriplemaniaXXX este sábado 30 de abril a las 9:15PM Faltan solo ¡4DÍAS! Para vivir el ADN mexicano en Space. 🇲🇽📺#TriplemaniaXXX este sábado 30 de abril a las 9:15PM https://t.co/yDOeyXly3m

AAA Triplemania is a three-show event, with the final show coming in October. The first of the three shows is set to take place on April 30th from Monterrey, Mexico. This year, the event will feature a tournament that will see a wrestler lose their mask.

What do you think of El Patron being pulled from AAA? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

