Aleister Black reveals the one thing he will never do as a professional wrestler

Aleister Black is a creative genius and is open to doing almost anything inside a pro-wrestling ring. He is known for having a hand in creating his own character and is a strong believer in creative freedom.

Despite being open to nearly everything, there is one thing Aleister Black revealed that he is not too comfortable with. It is wearing Marvel-inspired ring gear.

Black recently conducted a Twitch stream, where he answered fan questions. One of the questions asked him about his thoughts on Marvel and comic book inspired ring gear.

Comics, being the important part of popular culture that it is, has inspired pro-wrestlers all around the world. Superstars like Johnny Gargano and Seth Rollins are known for their amazing comic-related ring gear.

However, it is certainly not something Aleister Black can imagine himself ever wearing.

"No. I never want to do Marvel gear. That's not me. That's not something I want to do. I feel it became oversaturated when people started being the Joker and all that stuff. That's not me. Too many people do that. If people feel like that's what they want to do, then that's completely fine. Just personally for me it's over-done. I also feel like it's something that doesn't fit me. You know if all of a sudden I came out with Deadpool or Punisher inspired gear...it would be really weird for me." said Aleister Black

Aleister Black is more comfortable with his dark and brooding persona. It fits him well, and it would surely be hard for fans to imagine him in a brightly colored Marvel uniform.

Aleister Black was reportedly released because Vince McMahon did not understand his style of wrestling

Aleister Black was recently released by WWE along with the likes of Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. His release came as a shock, considering he looked set for a push on SmackDown.

Unfortunately, reports suggest that Black was released simply because Vince McMahon did not understand his style of wrestling. Similar reasons have been given for Buddy Murphy's release.

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 2, 2021

It's too bad that McMahon did not get Aleister Black's style. As many know, Black is a superb athlete and pro-wrestler and should have had a long and successful career with WWE.

Hopefully we will see Black return to the squared-circle soon.

Edited by Arjun