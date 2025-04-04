Aleister Black drops major tease ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 04, 2025 23:15 GMT
Aleister Black aka Malakai Black on WWE SmackDown
Aleister Black aka Malakai Black on WWE SmackDown (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

WWE Universe is buzzing over the expected return of Aleister Black (Malakai Black). The Dutch grappler has been with AEW since July 2021 but is reportedly headed back to work for Triple H and his team, where wife Zelina Vega is on SmackDown. Black is going viral for fueling comeback rumors hours before tonight's episode Friday night show hits the air.

Tony Khan granted Malakai Black's requested release in mid-February. The rumor mill has Black returning on April 25 for SmackDown After WrestleMania, and while WWE soon began airing teasers for the former NXT Champion, the comeback remains unconfirmed.

WWE is in Chicago for one of the final stops on the Road to WrestleMania tonight. Black took to his Instagram stories to share a pair of gladiator shorts, used in MMA or training, with his Blxckmass logo. The one-time AEW World Trios Champion captioned the photo by writing "Almost time" with a teaser and a plug for his Blxckmass Clothing company, indicating a new combat sports collection, which he could be wearing if he makes his return to World Wrestling Entertainment. He also tagged the Closed Casket Activities record label.

"Almost time," Aleister Black wrote in the screenshot below.

Black later returned to his Instagram stories with a follow-up after making the wrestling world wait a few hours with bated breath. The 39-year-old confirmed that Blxckmass Clothing will be dropping their combat sports collection soon. He tagged merchandise producer/fulfiller Slingshot House and Cult Leader bassist Anthony Lucero, who works as Blxckmass Clothing's designer.

Screenshots of Aleister Black&#039;s posts to Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Aleister Black on Instagram)
Screenshots of Aleister Black's posts to Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Aleister Black on Instagram)

Aleister has not wrestled for WWE since December 10, 2020. The RAW Draft opener that night saw Kevin Owens defeat the former House of Black leader in a 12-minute No DQ match, two weeks after Owens' 13-minute DQ win over Black, and one month after KO defeated the former NXT Champion in five minutes.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
हिन्दी