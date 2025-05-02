Aleister Black has only one sensible booking option in WWE, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Aleister Black recently returned to WWE on SmackDown, creating immediate buzz among fans. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently talked about Black's future and what he believes should be the best option for him moving forward.
Before his recent comeback, Aleister Black had been quite successful in creating an intimidating faction in AEW called the House of Black. Along with Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart, the House of Black established itself as a noteworthy stable despite its scattered appearances. With Black now returning to the Stamford-based promotion, many are wondering if he will create a faction again to cement his prominence.
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also shared his thoughts on the possibility during an appearance on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis. He stated that Black did not need to surround himself with a stable, and that having a solo run could be just what he needed.
"I would put him by himself, if it was me... I would put him completely by himself. You don't need no group of people. You don't need no bunch of people around him." [1:55 onwards]
Watch the full video below:
Bill Apter also commented on Aleister Black's WWE return
Given Aleister Black's talent, his return to WWE has generated excitement among fans and veterans about the possibilities.
Veteran journalist Bill Apter also shared his appreciation on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine. He stated that he was excited to see what plans were in place regarding Aleister's run in the Stamford-based promotion.
"Black is back, and he makes a very intimidating presence. I am looking forward to seeing what they are gonna do with him." [0:26 onwards]
It remains to be seen what Aleister Black plans to do next in Triple H's regime.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.