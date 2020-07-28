Aleister Black possibly injures his eye on WWE RAW tonight

Tonight on WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio's son Dominick attempted to get payback on Seth Rollins for what he did to his father's eye. However, it seems as if one of Mysterio's closest allies, Aleister Black, may have suffered a similar fate as The Master of The 619.

Dominik was advertised to appear on tonight's episode to confront Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah, however, looked to cut off any confrontation by inviting the former World Heavyweight Champion's son to the ring to talk.

Dominik, however, attacked Rollins, which led to The Monday Night Messiah and his Disciple, Murphy, to attack him.

Aleister Black gets attacked by Rollins and Murphy

In response, Aleister Black raced to ringside to help Rey's son - but Rollins and his disciple got the upper hand. Rollins would then demand that Murphy drive Black's eye into the corner of the ring steps, much like Rollins did to Mysterio. Which Murphy did.

Dominik would eventually get his hands on a kendo stick and chase away Rollins and Murphy, but it seems the damage has already been done.

As of this writing, there is still an hour and 15 minutes left of tonight's episode, so we'll have to wait and see if they follow this story up tonight or hold off until next week - or further into SummerSlam. We'll have to wait and see what Aleister Black's immediate future will be.