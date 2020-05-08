AJ Styles

The 2020 Money In The Bank PPV is merely days away, with both the men's and women's ladder matches set to emanate from the WWE Headquarters for the first time in history. The men's lineup consists of Otis, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Aleister Black, and AJ Styles. Black had a scathing message for Styles before the two collide inside the WWE Headquarters this Sunday.

Tell me how it felt AJ. As matter of fact, tell all of us, how it felt. How did it feel to be buried 6-feet deep, all alone in that darkness, clawing for a way out, being swallowed by the darkness? I'll tell you one thing that it didn't do. It didn't make you exactly more humble, did it? No, because now, you're talking about throwing me off of the building this Sunday.

AJ, if you somehow manage, if you somehow find a way to throw me off this building, pray that I don't get back up. Because I will climb that ladder, and I will take that Money In The Bank contract. And when that happens, you'll wish that you would be buried deeper than just 6-feet.

AJ Styles returned from the dead on this week's WWE RAW

Styles made the claim earlier this week upon his return to RAW. He took on The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 and ended up being buried alive in the end. He miraculously returned to WWE RAW this week and qualified for the Money In The Bank match after getting Humberto Carrillo to tap out with the Calf Crusher in the Last Chance Gauntlet Match.

The Phenomenal one is certainly one of the favorites heading into Money In The Bank this Sunday but Aleister Black is a strong contender too. So when the two collide, expect fireworks.