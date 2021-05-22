Aleister Black returns to SmackDown; Attacks top superstar during Title Match

Aleister Black has finally made his much-awaited return to SmackDown and directly influenced the outcome of this week's Intercontinental Match.

The Dutch Destroyer has not been on WWE TV for quite some time now. His last match was against Kevin Owens on RAW in October 2020, and he was drafted to SmackDown shortly after this.

Aleister Black's vignettes started airing around a month back, with him delivering a lot of cryptic messages for the WWE Universe. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Black claimed that it was time for him to "cull" the herd.

This left many in the WWE Universe wondering when he would make his return and who would be his first target.

Fans received their answer tonight itself as Aleister Black interrupted the main event and attacked Big E, costing him the Intercontinental Championship.

Aleister Black's actions have caught many by surprise. It will be interesting to see how this storyline proceeds. Fans will want to know exactly what WWE has planned for Black and Big E.

Aleister Black could become a major star on SmackDown

Aleister Black was one of WWE's most protected superstars heading into WrestleMania 36. He even scored a pinfall victory over the current WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley.

However, Black's push was quickly stalled as he got involved in the Rey Mysterio-Seth Rollins storyline last year. Even his heel turn didn't have the desired result as he lost the feud with Kevin Owens and was taken off WWE TV completely.

Now that he has made his return to the blue brand, Black could add some much-needed firepower to SmackDown. He could have some incredible feuds lined up and could even compete for some of the major titles.

The Dutch Destroyer also seems to be in top condition in terms of his physique as well. He recently posted a picture on Instagram showing off his transformation, which received a lot of praise from fans and even got a positive response from Randy Orton.

Are you happy with Aleister Black's return to SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section.