Aleister Black shows off physical transformation; Randy Orton reacts

WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black has taken to social media to show off the results of his physical transformation over the last seven months.

Black’s most recent WWE match ended in defeat against Kevin Owens on the October 12, 2020 episode of RAW. Ahead of his long-awaited return, the former NXT Champion shared a picture and message on Instagram about his change in physique.

Aleister Black said he altered his approach to nutrition after he started working with fitness coach Josh Frye. The 35-year-old has lost over 20 lbs since he last competed in a WWE match.

Responding to Black’s post, former world champion Randy Orton said his fellow WWE Superstar is “one of a kind” and told him to “keep that body healthy.”

Aleister Black replied to Randy Orton's Instagram comment

Although Aleister Black’s WWE return date has not yet been confirmed, it is safe to assume he will be back on WWE television soon.

Vignettes promoting his return began airing on the April 23, 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown. So far, Black has mentioned “monsters” in the cryptic videos, but he has not called out any WWE Superstars by name.

Aleister Black’s WWE career has been a mixed bag so far

Aleister Black in WWE

Aleister Black signed with WWE in 2016 and made his in-ring debut for the company in 2017. He spent the first two years of his WWE career in NXT, where he held the NXT Championship for 108 days.

In February 2019, Black joined WWE’s main roster and briefly formed a tag team with Ricochet. Since their alliance ended in April 2019, The Dutch Destroyer’s most notable singles matches have come against stars like Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Murphy, and Seth Rollins.

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, WWE originally planned to play another vignette hyping Aleister Black’s return on last week’s SmackDown. However, the segment was removed from the show due to time constraints.

What do you think about Aleister Black's transformation? Sound off in the comments below.