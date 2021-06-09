"I think that's a problem" - Aleister Black on a key issue in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black has discussed a major issue in the company, which most wrestlers in the locker room and the writing staff believe is a problem. He said that not building new stars to feud with the main stars is a problem that WWE has overlooked.

On Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the host stated the release of Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and a few other WWE Superstars "just does not make sense" to fans.

Black explained the issue in WWE and what needs to change in the company.

"Yeah, I think that issue is, is that there is not a focus on the people around the main people being pushed. You have to have a continuous stream of people being built up, people being able to be revered by fans and being built up through the eyes of the fans, so that people care. I think that's a problem," said Aleister Black.

Aleister Black stated that everybody within the company feels the same way.

"And nothing that I'm saying right now is shocking news because that's the main consensus with a lot of people, is that there's not enough focus on multiple people, because why would you not make everyone you are using strong? It is (WWE) a very busy, ever-changing landscape and you can only do so much. As a talent, you can only do so much, producers can only do so much, creative writing staff can only do so much," added Aleister Black.

Black said the question marks that fans have about WWE's decisions "echo" through the locker room and the writing room.

Aleister Black on WWE's plans for him before his release

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 2, 2021

In the same interview, Aleister Black stated WWE's plans for him before he was released. The former NXT Champion said that he was to feud with Big E and that he had discussed with Vince McMahon about the feud. He also opened up about the feud right after being released by WWE.

"No, all I knew is that the plan was for me and (Big) E to go at it. That's it, that's all I knew. It was supposed to kick-off this Friday, and here we are. That's as much as I know," Black Added.

Aleister Black was released on June 2, 2021, two days before he was set to begin a feud with Big E on SmackDown.

I appreciate all the support over the past few days. Still feeling good, motivated and driven. A huge sense of relief came and the realization that with cuffs and restrictions I could create all that, cuffs that I now no longer have. Feeling pride in all I have done and will do. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 5, 2021

