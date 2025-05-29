Aleister Black reveals something he plans to add to his WWE persona

Aleister Black has feuded with Carmelo Hayes and The Miz since returning to WWE in April after a four-year absence. Moving forward, the Dutchman plans to add moves to his repertoire that fans have never seen him use before.
Black's finisher, the Black Mass spinning heel kick, is one of the most devastating in WWE. The 40-year-old has a martial arts background and incorporates strong kicks and strikes in his moveset.
During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Black said he wants to gradually expand his in-ring offense:
"Just anything that I can do to make my style, on a smaller scale, dimensionally, more realistic. Believe me, I have a whole bag of tricks that I haven't even pulled out yet. I like to slowly mix things in, and I want people to get used to this one part of a moveset before I add stuff to a moveset or I change stuff with a moveset because I want the audience to get accustomed to something before I change it, so it's within the zeitgeist of the character." [7:18 – 7:49]
Black also opened up about possibly revisiting his AEW rivalry with Cody Rhodes in WWE one day.
Aleister Black's idea for his WWE promos
During his first WWE run, Aleister Black's dark character was one of the most mysterious on the roster. The former NXT Champion rarely spoke and often let his in-ring work do the talking.
Following his WWE return, Black hopes to show another side to his persona when he gets the chance to cut promos:
"Personality-wise, I'm a pretty thoughtful person from a psychological standpoint. I think one of the things that I really like doing now, and I did it kinda slightly in that first promo that aired, that I'm gonna start diving a little bit in the psychological aspects as to how I would call it, talk about the elephant in the room, if that makes sense, where it becomes a little bit more, not to borrow from the boss [Triple H, aka The Cerebral Assasin], but more cerebral." [7:51 – 8:24]
Black added that he wanted to explore other layers of his character during his first WWE run from 2016 to 2021. However, he was let go by the company before some of his ideas made it to television.
