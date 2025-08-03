Aleister Black sends message after missing out on WWE SummerSlam

Aleister Black could not make it to the WWE SummerSlam match card despite his ongoing feud with a former World Heavyweight Champion. The SmackDown star shared a social media update ahead of Night Two of the premium live event.The 40-year-old is involved in a fierce rivalry with Damian Priest. The two competed in a singles bout on the go-home edition of the blue brand heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer. The bout ended in a DQ finish as Black threw a steel chair directly into The Archer of Infamy's face. However, he continued to attack the former member of The Judgment Day even after the match.Earlier today, Aleister Black took to his Instagram account to share a post, which included a clip from one of his training sessions. The WWE star could be seen teaching striking techniques to his students at his Dark Arts Gym. He also shared a short message in the caption.“Today I will create a better surrounding for myself because…,” read the caption. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAleister Black names his match against Cody Rhodes his favorite in AEWDuring his time in AEW, Aleister Black shared the ring with Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions in 2021, including three one-on-one contests. After losing the first two, The American Nightmare stepped up and secured a win in the third one.In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the former one-time NXT Champion ranked the third singles match he had against Rhodes in Orlando as his favorite. He referred to the bout as his &quot;blow off match.&quot;“I think if I have to go in line, it’s my blow off match with Cody in Orlando,&quot; said Black.You can check out the video below for his comments: While Cody Rhodes challenges for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, Black is likely to continue his feud with Damian Priest on SmackDown despite missing out on an appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer.