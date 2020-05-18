Aleister Black has sent a stern warning

Last week we saw a very different Seth Rollins on RAW and Aleister Black was someone who had a front row seat to the destruction caused by the Monday Night Messiah. Rollins, who looked dazed and completely zoned out throughout the tag team match last week, proceeded to attack Rey Mysterio when he put his hands on the former Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins would then injure Rey Mysterio's eye by shoving them into the edge of the steel steps and later tried to explain his actions to Aleister Black backstage. The Dutch Destroyer did not buy into Rollins' story and a huge brawl ensued between him and Murphy.

This was a clear hint that Seth Rollins would indeed be Aleister Black's next feud and now the Dutch Destroyer has sent a warning to both The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple.

Aleister Black said in the video that he is a firm believer of free will. He went on to say that the concept of free will, however, is different for Seth Rollins and Murphy. He said that if people do not do the bidding for The Monday Night Messiah and his Disciple, they would force their hand on those Superstars.

The Dutch Destroyer went on and said that while this was something he did not understand at first, now he fully gets why Rollins and Murphy hurt people. Black said both of them are lost and they are trying to guide themselves.

Aleister Black would then bring up the topic of how Seth Rollins injured Rey Mysterio and that was something he would never stand by. He ended the video by saying he will now force his hand on both of them.

You can see the full video below.

Aleister Black and Seth Rollins

Aleister Black has been one of the most dominant Superstars on RAW for quite sometime. The Dutch Destroyer has rarely tasted defeat in his matches and has been impressive. WWE has, however, protected Black and has been slowly building him towards the main event picture.

A feud with Seth Rollins would be a major step in the right direction for the Dutch Destroyer. He has already delivered some classic matches with Murphy and the WWE Universe would not mind seeing one more battle between these two.

Rollins would be looking to continue his mission of guiding the RAW roster and the WWE Universe. However, it would be interesting to see what is going through the mind of the Monday Night Messiah and if he will explain his actions from last week on RAW.