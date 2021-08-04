"I don't really Google my name"- Ex-WWE star on The Miz's possible reaction to his issues with John Cena [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley, now known as Kevin Kiley Jr., has opened up about his beef with John Cena, and The Miz's possible reaction to the same.

It's no secret that Alex Riley and John Cena had backstage issues with each other back when both superstars were mainstays on WWE TV. Riley has spoken in the past about how beef with John Cena impacted his WWE career in a negative way.

Riley said: "I think it came down to, at the end, two men just not liking each other. As sad as that is, it had an impact on my career because he is who he is."

While speaking with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone, Alex Riley talked about The Miz's possible reaction to his real-life issues with John Cena:

"So, I have no knowledge of what [The Miz] has said or not said. If you guys want to make me aware... so I don't really, like, I do my thing, and I don't really Google my name. I don't bother with it, you know what I mean? Plus I'm Kevin Kiley Jr. now, so really doesn't matter. But I have no knowledge of what he said. If you guys want to tell me I can comment or I can just keep going." said Riley.

Riley was The Miz's sidekick for a brief period about a decade ago. The duo did a great job as heels but Riley had the potential to be a top babyface on the main roster and it was evident from the fact that he got loud cheers from the audience during his breakup with The Miz.

Alex Riley and The Miz wrestled a bunch of matches following their split, with the former bagging two wins over The A-lister. On the July 18, 2011 episode of RAW, The Miz defeated Riley in the first round of a WWE title tournament, thus putting an end to their feud.

Alex Riley recently targeted John Cena on Instagram

Riley recently called John Cena out on several occasions on his official Instagram handle and challenged the 16-time World Champion to the first-ever "Sports Entertainment Union Match." Cena didn't respond to the challenge and later returned to WWE TV to feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Edited by Arjun