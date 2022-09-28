Alexa Bliss admits to thinking "about revenge" in a picture with Lilly

Alexa Bliss recently retweeted a picture of herself with Lilly, stating she was thinking "about revenge."

The 31-year-old RAW star introduced the doll as she embraced her darker side while teaming up with The Fiend. Lilly the Doll eventually became a prominent part of Bliss' new gimmick and constantly featured in the former women's champion's promos and segments.

However, after Bray Wyatt was released from his contract, Bliss underwent a gimmick change, reverting to her old self after several "therapy" sessions. Yet one part of Bliss' previous gimmick that remains is Lilly. Alexa still carries around the creepy-looking doll.

A Twitter fan recently posted a picture of Alexa Bliss with Lilly, asking what she was thinking while holding the doll. To this, Little Miss Bliss cryptically replied:

"About revenge," Bliss wrote.

Alexa Bliss could've been referring to her current storyline feud with Damage CTRL, which has already defeated her and Asuka.

Fans quickly reacted to Alexa Bliss' cryptic statement

WWE Universe promptly responded to the former women's champion's statement about revenge, with many wondering who the RAW star was talking about.

One fan even drew a fanart of Bliss and asked her to "get that revenge."

Going beyond the wrestling business, one fan was kind enough to ask about Bliss' safety during the Florida Hurricanes.

One fan asked about Bliss' safety during the Florida Hurricanes.

A member of the WWE Universe asked why Little Miss Bliss was thinking about revenge.

One Twitter fan suggested that Bliss could reunite with The Fiend when he returns.

Only time will reveal who the former RAW Women's Champion was thinking about. Fans will have to stay tuned to learn who Bliss' next opponent will be.

Who do you think Alexa was thinking about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

