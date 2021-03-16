WATCH: Alexa Bliss challenges Randy Orton to "take her out" at WWE Fastlane

Earlier tonight, Alexa Bliss seemingly challenged Randy Orton to a one-on-one match this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

In a backstage segment during "Alexa's Playground" tonight on WWE RAW, Little Miss Bliss spoke these almost haunting words to Randy Orton.

"But now it's time for my favorite game, the game of truth. You're inflicting pain! Randy, if you wanted me out of your life so badly, you're gonna have to take me out of it. This Sunday, at Fastlane...that's your chance. So Randy. Are you gonna take it?"

Randy Orton accepts Alexa Bliss' challenge for WWE Fastlane

Later on in the show, Randy Orton accepted Alexa Bliss's challenge. He stated that he would kick her out of his life, insinuating that he is going to hit her with his trademark punt maneuver at Fastlane.

Orton's life has been made a living hell by Bliss ever since he set "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on fire at WWE TLC in December.

Bliss has cost Orton matches and has caused him to throw up black goo on various occasions that have reminded the WWE Universe of Papa Shango from the 1990s.

"@AlexaBliss_WWE dared me to kick her out of my life...



Well that is EXACTLY what I am going to do!"@RandyOrton#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1q0URKqrXP — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Will this finally be where The Fiend is resurrected before his match with Orton at WrestleMania in April? We will find out this Sunday on the WWE Network and Peacock as Randy Orton goes one-on-one with Alexa Bliss.