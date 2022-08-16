Alexa Bliss & Asuka move one step closer to WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Former RAW Women's Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka advanced to the next round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament.

The tournament, with the ultimate goal of crowning the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, continued tonight during RAW's opening match. The makeshift pairing of Bliss and Asuka took on the already established team of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

The two Scottish stars put up a good fight in the match, which had some decent back-and-forth offense. Doudrop made her superior size and power a factor, but Asuka counteracted this with some hard and precise strikes.

Eventually, The Empress of Tomorrow would get the submission victory over Doudrop while Bliss delivered a hard punch to Nikki at ringside. This victory allows The Goddess and The Empress to advance in the Tag Team Title tournament.

Bianca Belair was also present at ringside, watching the backs of Bliss and Asuka. She ensured that the three women they will face at Clash at the Castle, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, would not interfere.

The six women had a confrontation following the match as Bayley, Kai, and Sky made their way out to confront the the RAW Women's Champion and her newly-former allies.

