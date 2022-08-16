Welsh language guide released ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

World-renowned language teaching tool Duolingo has released a Welsh guide to wrestling terminology ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle.

The premium live event is the first WWE stadium show to grace the United Kingdom shores since SummerSlam in 1992. The spectacle will be hosted at the over-70,000-seat Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show will potentially be headlined by Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

As fans prepare to make their travels to Wales for the huge event, Duolingo has released a handy guide for wrestling fans who are unfamiliar with the Welsh language.

They'll be able to learn all the most familiar wrestling terms in Welsh, for example, 'Gornest,' which means 'Match,' and 'Cerddoriaeth Cyflwyno, ' which means 'Entrance Music."

Duolingo's Country Manager Colin Watkins had this to say about the guide as part of a press release.

“Duolingo makes learning a new language both fun and accessible, so we're delighted to bring Welsh to new audiences ahead of this huge WWE event. We hope WWE fans from across the world will embrace this guide and you’ll be hearing these fantastic words and phrases booming across the Principality Stadium on September 3,” Watkins stated.

What else is on the card for WWE Clash at the Castle?

While the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre is undoubtedly an exciting main event, it is not the only attraction on the show's card.

The event will also see former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Title. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will team up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to take on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky in a six-woman tag team match.

There are currently no further matches announced for the Clash at the Castle show, but fans can expect a lot more to be added in the coming weeks.

Are you looking forward to WWE Clash at the Castle? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

