Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Nikki Bella, and other stars react to Charlotte Flair's post-surgery update

A symphony of support rose through the wrestling world as WWE Superstars such as Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and others showered Charlotte Flair with love and strength following her grueling knee surgery.

The 14-time Women's World Champion suffered a rough knee injury during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in December 2023 when she faced Asuka in a singles competition.

WWE shared that The Queen would be facing nine months off the mats. In a heartfelt post on social media, Flair admitted the fear and how much this injury stings.

The clash against The Empress of Tomorrow took more than a physical toll, as the 37-year-old star revealed the mental struggle of this injury upon facing a long road to recovery.

Charlotte Flair poured her heart out to the SmackDown family and promised a relentless journey back, vowing to return as the strongest and most dazzling wrestler the ring has ever seen.

An excerpt from The Queen's post:

"I have been a bad guy for most of my career but this year was different for me. I CHERISHED every hug, high-five and fist pump this year at live events and for the first time in my career felt comfortable in my own boots being the good guy 👸🏼 🦋 I learned so much as a performer and plan on starting right where I left off. I promise I am going to work 24/7 over the next nine months to come back the best version of the Queen you’ve ever seen."

Hall of Famers such as Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and Stacy Keibler shared positive comments on the post. Former WWE stars Nikki Bella and Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) also wished The Queen a speedy recovery.

Current stars such as Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Jade Cargill, Megan Morant, Tiffany Stratton, Indi Hartwell, Bianca Belair, and Nikkita Lyon sent love to Charlotte Flair and wished her the best.

Check out the screenshot of the messages below:

WWE Superstars and former star reacted to Flair's update.

Rhea Ripley shared that Charlotte Flair is her kryptonite

It was Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day who dethroned The Queen to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39.

During the latest WWE 2024 Preview Special, Mami shared that her contest against Charlotte Flair was her favorite of all time and that the 37-year-old star was her kryptonite.

"We clashed to a point that I don’t know who is gonna come out on top because we leave everything we have in that ring and it’s real special to find someone that you have that connection with in the ring and she’s definitely my kryptonite, she’s my number one challenger, she’s the person that I’m going to be fighting for the rest of my career until one of us is gone," said Ripley.

Check out the video below:

The 14-time WWE Women's Champion will be out of in-ring completion till October 2024 or so. But fans want the best for Charlotte Flair and are excited for her to return stronger than ever.

We here at Sportskeeda would also like to wish The Queen a speedy recovery.