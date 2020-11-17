Alexa Bliss attacks Nikki Cross and John Morrison on RAW

Alexa Bliss continues to take her game to unseen levels in the WWE, and this week was no different.

WWE kicked off an interesting angle between The Miz and Bray Wyatt on the latest episode of RAW. The storyline could also be seen as a continuation of an earlier storyline as both men had crossed paths when they were on SmackDown.

On the most recent edition of the Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt confirmed that he would face The Miz in a singles match later on in the night.

RAW also featured another significant development in the ongoing story between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Bliss had picked Wyatt over Cross on last week's episode, but the former Women's Tag Team Champion was convinced that her former best friend was just under The Fiend's spell.

The Miz also had no intention of facing Bray Wyatt, and he tried to reason it out with the former WWE Champion before their match.

Alexa Bliss came out to a remixed version of her theme song and rejected The Miz's proposal. Nikki Cross was out next, and she attempted to talk some sense into Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss' attack on Nikki Cross

However, Bliss snapped and smacked Nikki Cross across the face before a scuffle broke out between the two. The WWE officials, including Adam Pearce, rushed out to break up the brawl.

Bray Wyatt was out next, and he stared Nikki Cross down before making his way to the ring alongside Alexa Bliss.

Advertisement

While a match between Miz and Wyatt wouldn't have always sounded appealing on paper, this one was pretty entertaining. The match was also Bray Wyatt's first bout on RAW as Funhouse Bray.

As noted, the match had many takeaways and the biggest moment was when Alexa Bliss attacked John Morrison by ringside.

Advertisement

John Morrison is security and Alexa Bliss is everyone on #BlackFriday (pre-pandemic of course) pic.twitter.com/0SELgMabbr #WWE #WWERAW — Aaron T-Bar Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) November 17, 2020

Morrison, as expected, tried to interfere in the match on a few occasions, but an alert Alexa Bliss was always on hand to help Bray Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss flew through the air and sent Morrison tumbling over the barricade, and the spot was easily one of the surprising things we've seen on RAW in a while. Alexa Bliss popping her head out over the guard rail with a devilish grin was just perfect!

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss walked back on the ramp after the match before an image of The Fiend showed up on the big screen.

Alexa Bliss' feud with Nikki Cross should keep her busy in the weeks to follow, and it would also help showcase more unnoticed layers of her new character.