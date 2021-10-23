Former WWE Women's champion comments on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanging their titles on SmackDown

Earlier tonight, WWE announced that a WWE Women's Title Exchange will take place on tonight's SmackDown. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be exchanging their titles as they are now on opposite brands concerning their titles as a result of the 2021 WWE Draft.

Former WWE women's champion Alexa Bliss took to Twitter following the announcement and commented on the Women's Title Exchange. The five-time women's champion simply said that she'll wait:

Bliss' comments could indicate that she will be waiting for one of the women's champions once she makes her return to WWE. Seeing that Bliss was drafted to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft, she might go after Lynch, who is now the RAW Women's Champion following the title exchange.

Bliss, who is currently on hiatus, was last seen inside a WWE ring when she failed to win the RAW Women's Championship from Charlotte at Extreme Rules in September. After the match, Bliss was left mentally devastated as Charlotte destroyed her doll, Lily.

What happened during the WWE Women's Title Exchange on SmackDown?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair came out to the ring during the final segment of SmackDown to officially exchange their titles, presided over by Sonya Deville.

Following the exchange of their titles, Charlotte proposed that they should fight in a winner takes all match right away to determine who is truly the best among the two of them.

Before Lynch could answer, Sasha Banks' music hit, and she came out to the ring to challenge The Queen as she has now become the new SmackDown women's champion.

The Boss wasted no time in going after Charlotte and took her out with a Meteora outside of the ring. Charlotte wanted no part in it and backed up as the show ended with Banks standing tall in the ring.

