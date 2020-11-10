Alexa Bliss breaks character and reveals what Vince McMahon told her after her injury

WWE often attracts a lot of criticism for labeling its Superstars as independent contractors, and the recent third-party controversy further highlighted the issues with the talents and their contracts. Alexa Bliss was a guest on Alison Rosen's "Is Your New Best Friend Podcast," and the former WWE Women's Champion shared her thoughts on how the WWE treats its 'independent contractors' and addressed the criticism that comes WWE's way.

Alexa Bliss sets the record straight

Alexa Bliss came to WWE's defense and stated that the company takes care of them whenever they get injured. The health and well-being of the performers is of 100% priority for the WWE.

Alexa Bliss noted that we are currently living in the age of cancel culture wherein rumors take the spotlight away from the truth. Bliss also revealed what Vince McMahon told her when she suffered several concussions. Vince McMahon made it a point to send Alexa Bliss to the best concussion specialists, and they went out of their way to help the RAW Superstar.

Bliss had the following to say:

"WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything that happens inside the ring, WWE takes care of. Our health is 100% priority; our health and safety is 100% priority in the company. Unfortunately, we're living in the middle of a cancel culture, where people try to start rumors, and make their assumptions of things. There has never been a time where I've ever felt uncomfortable about being in the ring, or ever felt forced about being in the ring. Even when I was injured, I had concussions, and Vince said 'Alright, well we're going to send you to the best specialists there are', and he did, and I saw a concussion specialist, and they went above and beyond to take care of me. I know everyone feels that way."

The topic of WWE branding the talents as Independent contractors has discussed for a very long time in the pro wrestling fraternity.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently called out the WWE for the company's questionable labor practices following WWE's decision to force the Superstars to cut off ties with third-party platforms.

Beyond the third-party problems, WWE has come under fire on many occasions whenever a talent gets injured. Based on what Alexa Bliss had to share, the Superstars are happy with how WWE has been managing the situation.