Andrew Yang explains his recent comments on WWE's "misclassification" of wrestlers

A couple of days ago, former U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang weighed in on the recent news concerning Vince McMahon and WWE talent on Twitter. Andrew Yang wrote about the "ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years." He said he would do something about it if Joe Biden became President of the United States of America.

In a CNN interview, he was asked about the WWE-related tweet and whether he was vying for a potential Biden-Harris administration job.

Andrew Yang spoke about the misclassification of WWE wrestlers as Independent contractors on CNN

If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020

On CNN, Andrew Yang was asked concerning the WWE Twitter post, and if he hoped to become Secretary of Labor under Joe Biden. Yang said:

"I'll do whatever Joe and Kamala help us get to the next age in our country's history, Ana. The post you're talking about was my catogorizing the misclassification of professional wrestlers as independent contractors, which is completely ridiculous. Given that the WWE controls their name and likeness for years and controls their activities in many ways. But anything that Joe and Kamala have for me that they think will help move the country forward, I would love to help."

Andrew Yang was then asked what he would do if he was appointed the U.S. Secretary of Labor. He said:

“We have to try to get people the benefits that were associated with full-time jobs in different ways.” --@AndrewYang tells me what he would do if he became Biden/Harris' Labor Secretary. pic.twitter.com/oH715J0biG — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 6, 2020

"We have to try to get people the benefits that were associated with full time jobs in different ways because We can't pretend it's going to be like the 70s or 80s where you get a job and you're at the same company for years and years.''

Yang believes that progress needs to be made on benefits for full-time workers, and they should evolve with the times. It does seem that WWE Superstars and pro wrestlers should be included in this. It'll be interesting to see if WWE responds to this.

